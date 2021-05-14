BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.98

BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €45.98 ($54.09) and traded as high as €56.71 ($66.72). BNP Paribas shares last traded at €56.60 ($66.59), with a volume of 4,855,858 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on BNP. Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €57.45 ($67.58).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

