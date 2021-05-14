Bodycote (LON:BOY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $755.29

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 755.29 ($9.87) and traded as high as GBX 826.50 ($10.80). Bodycote shares last traded at GBX 818 ($10.69), with a volume of 382,950 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 635 ($8.30) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 633 ($8.27).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 813.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 755.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90. The company has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,090.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a GBX 13.40 ($0.18) dividend. This is a positive change from Bodycote’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Bodycote’s payout ratio is currently 96.50%.

Bodycote Company Profile (LON:BOY)

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

