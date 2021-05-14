Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.95 Million

Analysts forecast that Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) will post sales of $60.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Boingo Wireless’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $59.20 million. Boingo Wireless reported sales of $58.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will report full year sales of $246.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $238.60 million to $253.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $276.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Boingo Wireless.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 6.40%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WIFI. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Monday, April 26th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boingo Wireless presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

WIFI stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. Boingo Wireless has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $624.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.02.

In other news, CTO Derek Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 32,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,385.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,330,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,863,000 after purchasing an additional 103,064 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Boingo Wireless by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,425,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,846,000 after buying an additional 423,000 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC boosted its position in Boingo Wireless by 7,700.5% in the 1st quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 2,176,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,621,000 after buying an additional 2,148,448 shares during the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in Boingo Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at $19,263,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Boingo Wireless by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,011,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,869,000 after buying an additional 35,279 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Carrier Services, Military, Multifamily, Legacy, and Private Networks and Emerging Technologies.

