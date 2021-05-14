Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Boliden AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Boliden AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

OTCMKTS:BDNNY opened at $83.25 on Friday. Boliden AB has a 12-month low of $37.19 and a 12-month high of $85.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.43.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

