Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) traded down 4.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.34 and last traded at $18.33. 4,377 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 259,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.19.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.04.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($14.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($12.78).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $390,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $355,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $243,000.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

