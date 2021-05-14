BOMB (BOMB) 1-Day Volume Reaches $325,732.00

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 43.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded up 29.7% against the US dollar. One BOMB coin can now be bought for $5.14 or 0.00010339 BTC on major exchanges. BOMB has a total market cap of $4.66 million and $325,732.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,693.38 or 1.00021232 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00053922 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00011998 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.95 or 0.00249485 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001001 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004401 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 907,385 coins and its circulating supply is 906,597 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

