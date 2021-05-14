Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) CFO Sells $135,948.15 in Stock

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) CFO Brant Demuth sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $135,948.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,692.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of BCEI stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.55. The company had a trading volume of 13,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,195. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.60 and a 200 day moving average of $27.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $845.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.99. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $41.47.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BCEI shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Bonanza Creek Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.43.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 142,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,106,000 after buying an additional 41,458 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 164,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 74,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 14,962 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 11,678 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 351.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 23,332 shares during the period.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

