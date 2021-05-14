Bondly Reaches One Day Volume of $2.19 Million (BONDLY)

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. During the last week, Bondly has traded 29.4% lower against the dollar. Bondly has a market cap of $32.87 million and $2.19 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bondly coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000635 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.69 or 0.00093828 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 48.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00019919 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $580.54 or 0.01166712 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00067518 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.60 or 0.00115758 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00063971 BTC.

Bondly Coin Profile

BONDLY is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance . Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Buying and Selling Bondly

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

