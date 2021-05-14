Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Director Jeffery H. Boyd Sells 873 Shares

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

BKNG traded up $75.21 on Friday, hitting $2,282.48. 339,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,385.28 and its 200 day moving average is $2,182.62. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,372.13 and a fifty-two week high of $2,516.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,416.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 100.6% in the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

