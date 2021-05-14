BOOM (BOOM) Trading 234.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One BOOM coin can now be purchased for about $0.0115 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BOOM has traded 234.7% higher against the dollar. BOOM has a total market cap of $8.94 million and $1.05 million worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.90 or 0.00092500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00020083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $607.52 or 0.01198193 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00066436 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.51 or 0.00113425 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00064072 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 968,165,661 coins and its circulating supply is 779,134,928 coins. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

