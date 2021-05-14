Boosted Finance Hits One Day Volume of $33,587.00 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Boosted Finance coin can now be bought for $23.62 or 0.00046842 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Boosted Finance has traded 39% lower against the dollar. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $1.41 million and $33,587.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Boosted Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00090930 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.70 or 0.00600237 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.09 or 0.00232186 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $579.09 or 0.01148314 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $615.93 or 0.01221361 BTC.

Boosted Finance Coin Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boosted Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boosted Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.