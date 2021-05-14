Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $83.11 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $68.34 and a 12-month high of $100.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.66 and its 200 day moving average is $84.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

BAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

