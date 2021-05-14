BORA Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges (BORA)

BORA (CURRENCY:BORA) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. In the last seven days, BORA has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BORA coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000444 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BORA has a market cap of $191.16 million and $3.86 million worth of BORA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BORA Profile

BORA is a coin. It launched on July 2nd, 2018. BORA’s total supply is 1,205,750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 853,244,247 coins. The official message board for BORA is medium.com/boraecosystem . The official website for BORA is boraecosystem.com . BORA’s official Twitter account is @bora_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BORA is https://reddit.com/r/Bora_Ecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BORA ISLAND is a decentralized entertainment platform focused on distributing digital contents and providing incentives to the participants.BORA is an ERC20 token that serves as the ecosystem's currency. “

BORA Coin Trading

