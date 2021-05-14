BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,708 shares during the period. BorgWarner accounts for about 0.8% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of BorgWarner worth $5,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1,166.7% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BWA shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.38.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $50.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $54.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.05.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

In other BorgWarner news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $2,103,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,784 shares in the company, valued at $12,031,750.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul Arthur Farrell sold 7,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $380,224.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,703.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,624 shares of company stock worth $3,714,162. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

