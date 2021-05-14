BoringDAO (BOR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.52 Million

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 14th. BoringDAO has a market cap of $54.14 million and approximately $3.52 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BoringDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $600.76 or 0.01207345 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BoringDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.69 or 0.00093828 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 48.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00019919 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $580.54 or 0.01166712 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00067518 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.60 or 0.00115758 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00063971 BTC.

BoringDAO Coin Profile

BoringDAO (CRYPTO:BOR) is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,113 coins. BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

BoringDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BoringDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoringDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.