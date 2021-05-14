BOScoin Price Down 32.8% This Week (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One BOScoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. BOScoin has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and $198.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BOScoin has traded 32.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BOScoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 3,492% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001300 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000138 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000157 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BOScoin Coin Profile

BOScoin (CRYPTO:BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

Buying and Selling BOScoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOScoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOScoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.