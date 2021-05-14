Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boston Properties in a report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.34 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.73.

NYSE BXP traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.06. 1,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,982. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $110.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.63.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 55.92%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,316,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

