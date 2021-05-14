Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.73.

BXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $531,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Boston Properties by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Boston Properties by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Boston Properties by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $106.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $110.54.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

