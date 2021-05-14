Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:BIF)

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.
NYSE:BIF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.56. The company had a trading volume of 56,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,004. Boulder Growth & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $13.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.68.
Boulder Growth & Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?
Receive News & Ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.