Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:BIF)

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

NYSE:BIF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.56. The company had a trading volume of 56,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,004. Boulder Growth & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $13.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.68.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Company Profile

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

