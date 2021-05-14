BoutsPro (BOUTS) Market Capitalization Achieves $778,367.21

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded down 18% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 14th. BoutsPro has a market capitalization of $778,367.21 and approximately $272.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BoutsPro has traded down 33.7% against the dollar. One BoutsPro coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00092216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00019870 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $589.78 or 0.01174946 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00067570 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00063641 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00109490 BTC.

About BoutsPro

BoutsPro (BOUTS) is a coin. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 coins. BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here . BoutsPro’s official website is www.bouts.pro . The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BoutsPro is a martial arts-related Blockchain-based platform. Its objective is to integrate the blockchain into the martial arts economy, automatizing payments for sponsorships, prizes or events/tournaments, and spread the martial arts through the global community, from the amateur to the professional stages. The BOUTS token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the BoutsPro. It is a utility token that is expected to power the platform and serve as a mean to exchange value within the community. “

BoutsPro Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoutsPro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoutsPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

