Brent D. Lang Sells 23,361 Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Stock

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,361 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $780,491.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE VCRA traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.34. The stock had a trading volume of 214,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,977. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -92.61 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.91. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $55.60.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.06 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter worth $215,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VCRA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird raised Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vocera Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.57.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

