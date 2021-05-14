Brett Fairclough Sells 125,000 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Stock

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $3,606,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Virtu Financial stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,320,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,776. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $32.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of -0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.67.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $728.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.85 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 52.12% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 157.38%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 33,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 595,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,983,000 after acquiring an additional 53,724 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 73,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 22,072 shares during the period. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.