Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) PT Raised to GBX 400

Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) had its target price raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BRW. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 379 ($4.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Brewin Dolphin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 386.29 ($5.05).

Brewin Dolphin stock traded up GBX 13 ($0.17) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 344.50 ($4.50). The company had a trading volume of 1,135,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Brewin Dolphin has a 12-month low of GBX 223.50 ($2.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 352 ($4.60). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 328.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 300.31. The firm has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67.

In related news, insider Toby Strauss bought 65,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.96) per share, with a total value of £199,677 ($260,879.28). Also, insider Siobhan Boylan sold 21,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 332 ($4.34), for a total transaction of £71,735.24 ($93,722.55).

Brewin Dolphin Company Profile

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

