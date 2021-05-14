Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.10

Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.10 and traded as high as C$0.13. Bri-Chem shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 13,000 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.11 million and a PE ratio of -0.59.

Bri-Chem Company Profile (TSE:BRY)

Bri-Chem Corp. engages in the wholesale distributes, blends, and packages of oilfield chemicals to the oil and gas industry in North America. The company supplies, blends, and packages drilling fluid products in various weights and clays, lost circulation materials, chemicals, and oil mud products. It also offers completion, cementing, acidizing, stimulation, and production chemicals; and sells calcium nitrate, silica fume, hydrated lime, potash, sodium carbonate, surfactants, and soda ash.

