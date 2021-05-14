Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 187.45% and a negative net margin of 990.67%.

Shares of NASDAQ BBI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,764. Brickell Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $2.61. The firm has a market cap of $55.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97.

In other Brickell Biotech news, CEO Robert Busard Brown acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,957 shares in the company, valued at $220,609.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on BBI shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brickell Biotech in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brickell Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Brickell Biotech Company Profile

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

