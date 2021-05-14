Bridge Oracle (BRG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.15 Billion

Bridge Oracle (CURRENCY:BRG) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Bridge Oracle coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bridge Oracle has traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar. Bridge Oracle has a total market capitalization of $1.15 billion and $55.14 million worth of Bridge Oracle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.17 or 0.00096592 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.91 or 0.00595418 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $120.11 or 0.00240862 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $599.63 or 0.01202471 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $612.43 or 0.01228148 BTC.

Bridge Oracle Profile

Bridge Oracle’s launch date was August 22nd, 2020. Bridge Oracle’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,002,167,205 coins. Bridge Oracle’s official Twitter account is @bridge_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bridge Oracle’s official website is bridge.link

According to CryptoCompare, “Due to their nature,blockchain systems are not able to access real-world data. Bridge oracle system is a technology through which external data can be injected. Beside blockchain technology, oracle system is a vital requirement using which blockchain platforms acquire flexibility of handling all kind of applications and digital autonomous organizations by accessing external data. Availability of an oracle system on a blockchain network, make it to be externally-aware. In fact oracles are a kind of technology through which users are able to inject real-world data into their smart contracts. Bridge oracle has issued its dedicated tokens dubbed Bridge Token (BRG) in TRON blockchain. The purpose of this token is creating a more affordable payment method for clients to pay for Bridge oracle services with a significant discount in comparison to pay with TRX. “

Bridge Oracle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bridge Oracle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bridge Oracle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bridge Oracle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

