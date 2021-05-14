Bright Lights Acquisition (NASDAQ:BLTS) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) dropped 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.74. Approximately 1,734 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 74,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLTS. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,945,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,496,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,160,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,920,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,921,000.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

