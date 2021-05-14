Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) will announce $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.78. Brinker International posted earnings per share of ($0.88) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 292%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on EAT. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Brinker International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Brinker International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Brinker International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.85.

EAT opened at $61.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $78.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.01 and a 200 day moving average of $61.49.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 102,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $7,266,555.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,920,120.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $141,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,942.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,724 shares of company stock valued at $20,223,698 in the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Brinker International in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brinker International in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Brinker International in the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brinker International by 61.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

