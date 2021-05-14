Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,148,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 69,138 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $72,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $234,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 22,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 21,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $72,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,493 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY opened at $65.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.53. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $54.07 and a 52 week high of $67.16. The company has a market capitalization of $145.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -591.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.81.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

