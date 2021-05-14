BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 915 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Albemarle by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Albemarle by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in Albemarle by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.36.

Shares of ALB opened at $157.69 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $56.17 and a one year high of $188.35. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.89.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million. On average, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.83%.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $2,356,680.28. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $234,066.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,603,220.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.