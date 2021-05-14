BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 18.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the first quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Seascape Capital Management boosted its holdings in Celanese by 0.4% in the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 18,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Celanese by 1.3% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,864.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CE shares. Alembic Global Advisors upped their price target on Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Celanese from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.88.

NYSE:CE opened at $166.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $171.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. Celanese’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

