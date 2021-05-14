BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in MongoDB by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in MongoDB by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 3.7% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 3.2% in the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDB. Zacks Investment Research raised MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson increased their target price on MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus upgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.63.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total transaction of $114,732.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,182,790.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.35, for a total value of $11,772,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,450,506.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 350,720 shares of company stock valued at $102,456,718. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDB opened at $244.74 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.27 and a 1 year high of $428.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.13 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $289.49 and a 200-day moving average of $321.30.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

