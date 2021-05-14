BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 9,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 198.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $463,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

SUI stock opened at $161.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.85. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $118.81 and a one year high of $168.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 67.48%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

