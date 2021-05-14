BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 685,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 153,109 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.12% of Crescent Point Energy worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 595.5% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,544,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,958,000 after buying an additional 3,891,400 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $5,850,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Crescent Point Energy by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,273,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,901 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Crescent Point Energy by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,611,609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,572,000. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $4.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.05.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.15). Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 166.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $343.63 million during the quarter.

CPG has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Desjardins raised Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.18.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.