BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $216.61 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,008 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.6% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $216,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,161.32.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,161.47 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,330.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,285.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,203.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total value of $56,259,790.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,376,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,533,163,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,495 shares of company stock worth $440,950,967 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

