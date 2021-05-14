BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $293,905.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,452.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $369,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,199,975.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,403,765 shares of company stock valued at $122,000,086 over the last three months. 26.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.61.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $77.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.71. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of -2,578.81 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.12 and a 52-week high of $119.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

