BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 116,793 Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 116,793 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.10% of TransAlta worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,302,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,840,000 after buying an additional 1,496,200 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 918,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after buying an additional 564,668 shares during the period. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 4th quarter valued at $4,062,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,647,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,665,000 after buying an additional 508,500 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,512,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,491,000 after buying an additional 333,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TAC. CIBC lifted their target price on TransAlta from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TransAlta from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TransAlta from $17.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.41.

TAC stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -41.86 and a beta of 1.20. TransAlta Co. has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $10.05.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.14). TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. On average, analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0367 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently -155.56%.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

