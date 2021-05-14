BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,359 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Canada Goose worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the first quarter worth $77,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter worth $550,000. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOS shares. Barclays cut Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BTIG Research raised Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canada Goose from $47.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.34.

NYSE GOOS opened at $37.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $50.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.67 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.