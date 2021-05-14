Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 4.0% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $22,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,391,253,000 after purchasing an additional 244,861 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,982,154,000 after purchasing an additional 964,559 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,735,510,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,733,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,634,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,544,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,552,171,000 after purchasing an additional 114,033 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.77, for a total value of $247,388.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total transaction of $2,788,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,240,028 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

AVGO traded up $7.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $438.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,806. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $466.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $440.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $178.85 billion, a PE ratio of 68.46, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.75 and a twelve month high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

