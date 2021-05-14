Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $45 million-$50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $42.73 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered Broadwind from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadwind from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Broadwind from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadwind has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.67.

Get Broadwind alerts:

Shares of BWEN opened at $4.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.65 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average of $6.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Broadwind has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $12.89.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadwind will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $85,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 478,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,376.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.