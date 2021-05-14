Brokerages Anticipate Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) to Post $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) to report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.74. Adtalem Global Education reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Adtalem Global Education.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $280.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.31 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATGE. TheStreet raised Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $36.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.50. Adtalem Global Education has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $43.85.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Malafronte purchased 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.04 per share, for a total transaction of $245,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,200 shares in the company, valued at $449,328. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $773,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 472,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,026,000 after acquiring an additional 198,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

