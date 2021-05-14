Brokerages Anticipate Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) to Announce -$0.52 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) will announce earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the lowest is ($0.56). Autolus Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($1.96). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($1.35). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.01% and a negative net margin of 8,652.90%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AUTL. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Autolus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autolus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,292 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 13,170 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AUTL opened at $6.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.97. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $17.19. The stock has a market cap of $316.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.75.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

