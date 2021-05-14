Brokerages Anticipate Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.47). Autolus Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($1.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($1.35). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Autolus Therapeutics.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.01% and a negative net margin of 8,652.90%. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million.

AUTL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Autolus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autolus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.59.

Shares of AUTL opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average of $7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.75. Autolus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $17.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 10,292 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $450,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.