Brokerages Anticipate Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Posted by on May 14th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages forecast that Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.47). Autolus Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($1.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($1.35). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.01% and a negative net margin of 8,652.90%. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million.

AUTL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Autolus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autolus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.59.

Shares of AUTL opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average of $7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.75. Autolus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $17.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 10,292 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $450,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.