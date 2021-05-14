Brokerages Anticipate ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) to post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. ChannelAdvisor posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $40.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.97 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ECOM shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.54.

In other news, CEO David J. Spitz sold 336,843 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $8,842,128.75. Also, COO Elizabeth Segovia sold 3,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $70,339.23. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 410,424 shares of company stock valued at $10,581,648. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter worth $63,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ChannelAdvisor by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 36,086 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter valued at about $594,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ECOM traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.44. 257,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,987. The company has a market cap of $726.67 million, a PE ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.16. ChannelAdvisor has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $28.94.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

