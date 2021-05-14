Brokerages Anticipate Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Diana Shipping reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Diana Shipping.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 78.81%. The business had revenue of $39.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Diana Shipping in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Diana Shipping from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Clarkson Capital increased their price objective on shares of Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.58.

Shares of Diana Shipping stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.56. Diana Shipping has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $4.28. The company has a market cap of $345.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Diana Shipping by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 443,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 13,831 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Diana Shipping by 393.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 152,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 121,820 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Diana Shipping by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,681,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 461,300 shares in the last quarter. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diana Shipping (DSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.