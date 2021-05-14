Brokerages Anticipate Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.09 Billion

Analysts expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to announce sales of $3.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ecolab’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.16 billion and the lowest is $3.01 billion. Ecolab posted sales of $2.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full year sales of $12.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.79 billion to $12.61 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $13.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.85 billion to $13.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $221.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.02, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.78 and a 200 day moving average of $214.50. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $181.25 and a twelve month high of $231.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,775 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,521 in the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 16,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

