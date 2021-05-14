Brokerages Anticipate Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $106.95 Million

Analysts predict that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will report $106.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $108.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $105.79 million. Hallmark Financial Services posted sales of $128.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full year sales of $427.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $426.46 million to $427.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $436.90 million, with estimates ranging from $436.80 million to $437.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.37). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $115.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.97 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

NASDAQ HALL opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.63. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $6.64. The company has a market cap of $65.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HALL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 23,453 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. 30.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. It operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

