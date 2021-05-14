Brokerages Anticipate Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.50 Million

Analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) will post $56.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.00 million and the highest is $58.00 million. Horizon Bancorp reported sales of $54.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full-year sales of $223.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $219.80 million to $230.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $221.03 million, with estimates ranging from $213.90 million to $229.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Horizon Bancorp.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 25.31%.

HBNC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of HBNC stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $799.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Horizon Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $20.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.71%.

In related news, President James D. Neff sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total value of $84,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 229,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,542,112.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President James D. Neff sold 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $254,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 217,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,366 shares of company stock worth $2,437,254. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 13.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,355,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,343,000 after purchasing an additional 390,665 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,017,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,003,000 after acquiring an additional 14,008 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,343,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,311,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $21,146,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,115,000 after acquiring an additional 59,868 shares during the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Bancorp (HBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.