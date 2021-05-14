Brokerages Anticipate Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) to announce $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Titan International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Titan International posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 241.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan International will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Titan International.

Get Titan International alerts:

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Titan International had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.12%.

TWI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Titan International from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Titan International by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Titan International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Titan International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Titan International by 8.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 65.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TWI opened at $10.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $616.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 2.47. Titan International has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $11.82.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

Featured Article: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Titan International (TWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.