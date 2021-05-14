Brokerages Anticipate Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) to Post $2.52 EPS

Analysts expect Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) to report earnings per share of $2.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Trinseo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.20. Trinseo reported earnings of ($2.95) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 185.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Trinseo will report full-year earnings of $8.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $9.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $7.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Trinseo.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.34. Trinseo had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their target price on Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Thomas sold 3,286 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $239,910.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,741.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Angelo N. Chaclas sold 15,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $1,035,954.48. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,844 shares of company stock valued at $5,486,437. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at $23,147,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Trinseo by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,771,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,167,000 after buying an additional 278,347 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the first quarter worth $15,422,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 95.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 387,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,699,000 after acquiring an additional 189,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSE traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,557. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.05 and a beta of 1.73. Trinseo has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $76.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is 10.22%.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

